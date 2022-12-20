Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

FRG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,678. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $880.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 81.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.