Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,771,776 shares of company stock worth $16,064,951 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.