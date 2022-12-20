FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.05. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 74,480 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
