FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.05. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 74,480 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 866,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 266,052 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 70.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.