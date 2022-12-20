FUNToken Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $66.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

