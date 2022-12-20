Geegoopuzzle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.46 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00036726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $928.31 million and $28.46 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00226735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.18909343 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,420,878.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

