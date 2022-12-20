Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.75

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.75 and last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 3070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

Generac Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

