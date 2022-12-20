General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

