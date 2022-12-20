GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 6,673 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 28,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,349. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

