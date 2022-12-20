GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for approximately 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 160,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Down 0.9 %

RAFE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

