Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.19

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Read More
