Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.19

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

