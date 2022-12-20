Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 143.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

GTY stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

