Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 298.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

