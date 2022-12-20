Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $166,710.67 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,513.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.
- On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96.
- On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 28,509,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,434,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.