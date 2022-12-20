Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $166,710.67 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,513.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $178,868.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 28,509,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,434,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.