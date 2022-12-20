GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $73.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.54.

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

