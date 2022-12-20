Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.13 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

