Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $55,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

