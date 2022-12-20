Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Trading Down 2.8 %
Gogo stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
