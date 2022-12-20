Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Trading Down 2.8 %

Gogo stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gogo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.