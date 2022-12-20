Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $94,838.49 and approximately $3,066.85 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $851.75 or 0.05065078 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.10 or 0.29424705 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

