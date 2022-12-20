Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Trimmed by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Stock Down 0.6 %

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

GGG opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

