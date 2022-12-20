Gradient Investments LLC Buys 17,708 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.