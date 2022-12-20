Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $341.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

