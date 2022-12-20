Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,326 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

