Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

