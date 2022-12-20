Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.