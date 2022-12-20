Gradient Investments LLC Invests $12.98 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $12,491,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $252.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $213.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

