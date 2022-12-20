Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

