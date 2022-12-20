Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.