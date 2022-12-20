Gradient Investments LLC Takes $48.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 654,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,973,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54.

