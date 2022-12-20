GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after buying an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after buying an additional 279,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMO opened at $528.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.