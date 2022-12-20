GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 460.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

