GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Fund II comprises 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 138.9% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.