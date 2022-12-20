GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $283.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

