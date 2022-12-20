GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
