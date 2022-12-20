GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 130,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.