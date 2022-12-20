Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 6,158 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 106,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,674,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $1,313,752 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.