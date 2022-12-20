Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 207,260 shares valued at $15,736,782. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

