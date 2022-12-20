Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 197,142 shares during the period. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 5,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

