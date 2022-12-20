Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,221 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 38,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,244. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

