Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 441,911 shares during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance makes up about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 9.4 %

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 9,258 shares of company stock worth $118,544 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRZN traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.