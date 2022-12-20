Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,263. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

