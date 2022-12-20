Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

