Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ichor worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

