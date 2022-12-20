Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 11,517 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

