Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 494,319 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,319 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 2.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,136. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

