Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 709,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $187.77. 12,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,575. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.30.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

