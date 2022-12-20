Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 284,197 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,197 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

