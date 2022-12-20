Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $78,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

