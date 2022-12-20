Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $194.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.