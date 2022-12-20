Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 199,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
