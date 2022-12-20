Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 6,646 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,771,776 shares of company stock worth $16,064,951. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
